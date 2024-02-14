Investornewsbreaks - Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.'S (NASDAQ: VTGN) Releases Q3 2024 Financial Report, Corporate Update

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver first-in-class therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders, is reporting its Q3 2024 financial numbers as well as providing an update on the company. Notable numbers from the report include research and development expenses reaching $4.5 million and $6.9 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively; general and administrative expenses for the 2023 quarter totaled $3.8 million, up from $3.1 million in 2022; and net loss reached $6.3 million for 2023, down from $9.8 million 2022. The company also reported cash and cash equivalents of some $126.6 million, with 27,029,731 shares of common stock issued and 3,577,240 prefunded warrants outstanding as of Feb. 12, 2024. The report noted that VTGN's fasedienol PALISADE phase 3 programs for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (“SAD”) remains on track and the company is planning on starting a PALISADE-3 trial and PALISADE-4 trial in 2024.

“Momentum from clinical and corporate milestones achieved through the end of last quarter have significantly advanced our efforts to develop and commercialize fasedienol as a potential first-in-class acute treatment for adults with social anxiety disorder,” said Vistagen Therapeutics CEO Shawn Singh in the press release.“Building on the positive results of our PALISADE-2 phase 3 trial in SAD, we remain on track to initiate our PALISADE-3 phase 3 trial in SAD during the first half of this year. In parallel, we continue to make significant progress toward phase 2B development of two additional clinical-stage neuroscience assets in our pipeline, itruvone for major depressive disorder and hormone-free PH80 for women's health indications, including vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes) due to menopause.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Vistagen

Therapeutics Inc.

Vistagen is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver first-in-class therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Five of Vistagen's six clinical-stage product candidates belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which have the potential to rapidly deliver meaningful efficacy with a differentiated safety profile. Pherines are investigational neuroactive nasal sprays with innovative proposed mechanisms of action that activate chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages to impact fundamental neural circuits in the brain without the need for systemic absorption or binding to receptors in the brain. Vistagen's sixth clinical-stage product candidate, AV-101, is an investigational oral drug candidate with the potential to inhibit but not block NMDA receptor activity. Vistagen is passionate about transforming what is possible in the treatment of anxiety, depression and other neuroscience disorders For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to VTGN are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN