Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces Three New Contracts For Its Proprietary K1 Hemisphere Contracts

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, has finalized three new contracts for its K1 Hemisphere. The contracts are with a commercial real estate company in California, a residential property in Illinois and a healthcare company in Minnesota.

Calling the K1 Hemisphere“a perfect entry point into deploying Knightscope's combination of robotics and artificial intelligence ('AI') technologies,” the company noted that the Hemisphere is ideally suited to elevate the security and safety profile of any property.

“It can easily be mounted to a variety of surfaces or objects and has three cameras that provide up to 210 degrees of eye-level, high-definition video, a strobe light, automatic license plate recognition, facial recognition (optional), automated broadcast announcements and intercom capability running on a wired or fully encrypted wireless network,” the company stated in the press release.“Two Hemispheres can also be placed back-to-back for a 360-degree view.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit

