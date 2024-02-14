Fact Check: Police, Local Residents Reject Killing Of Five People In Kabul

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Police have rejected while local officials said they were unaware of the killing of five people in security forces firing on a corolla type vehicle in the Kasaba locality of capital Kabul.

Claim: Five people killed in security forces firing in Kabul's Kasaba locality

Verdict: The killing of five people in security forces firing in capital Kabul is an unproven claim

Hasht-i-Subh daily on Tuesday reported citing local sources that five people were killed in security forces firing on a corolla type vehicle in the Kasaba locality of capital Kabul.

The source said that the incident happened on Tuesday when the driver did not pay attention to checkpoint.

Security forces had handed over the bodies of deceased individuals to their family members.

Fact Check:

Pajhwok Afghan News talked with three people who live in different parts of Kasaba locality but they were unaware of the incident.

Mahtabuddin, one of the local resident, said:“There is a checkpoint in Kasaba closed to my house, I have no information about the killing of five people in security forces firing, I heard about this incident in social media which was surprising for me, I went to a supermarket close to our house nobody talked about the incident there as well.”

Police Spokesperson Khalid Zadran on his social media handle wrote:“Some media outlets published report regarding the killing of five people in security forces firing in Kabul's 15th Police District, this report is total untrue and no such incident had happened.”

Outcome:

Hasht-i-Subh daily without credible source claimed that five people were killed in security forces firing in the Kasaba locality, three local residents rejected such claim and Kabul police also categorically rejected the claim.

Verdict:

Report regarding the killing of five people in Kabul is an unproven claim.

