ICAI Doha Secures 3Rd Position In 'Best Overseas Chapter Awards 2023'

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Immediate past chairperson of ICAI Doha Chapter, Vignesh Kalyanaraman and current chairperson Kamlesh Tibrewal received the prestigious 'Best Overseas Chapter Award 2023', third position in category II. The award was presented by the Speaker of India's Lok Sabha, Om Birla, alongside ICAI president Aniket S Talati and ICAI vice-president Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal. The accolade was accepted on behalf of all the members of the Doha Chapter during a distinguished ceremony held in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

