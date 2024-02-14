Mannai Corporation Elevates Team Spirit With QNSD Celebration

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Mannai Corporation celebrated Qatar National Sport Day with over 1,500 staff members at the Retaj Salwa Resort & Spa on Tuesday, uniting its employees and subsidiary companies, a statement said.

There were a plethora of team activities such as football, relay and obstacle races, tug-of-war, kabaddi and more. It was the culmination of internal off-site tournaments bringing together teams from diverse departments and divisions of Mannai Group that reflected their competitive spirit and skills in football, basketball, volleyball, cricket, bowling and badminton.

Addressing the attendees, Khalid Mannai, vice chairman, executive committee of Mannai Corporation, said: "Beyond the joyous activities planned for the day, this gathering serves as a unique opportunity for us to foster connections with our colleagues beyond the confines of the workplace."

Santhosh Krishnamoorthy, chief financial officer, Mannai Corporation, said: "As we embark on this journey, Mannai will continue to champion an active and healthy lifestyle through our inter-department tournaments and external engagements. We remain dedicated to upholding 'The Mannai Way' – a collective effort where Mannai is a team making a significant difference together."

In addition, a recognition was also held for 28 employees who have served the company for over 15 years, the statement added.

