Amir, Kazakh President Witness Signing Of Agreements, Mous

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) between the governments of the two countries on Wednesday.

These included an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, an agreement on workforce management, and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of communications and information technology.

They also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the fields of social protection and development, the first executive program for cooperation in the field of youth for the years 2024 - 2026, a memorandum of understanding in the field of enhancing integrity and transparency, an agreement between Lesha Bank of Qatar and the Baiterek Venture Fund of Kazakhstan, the Mobile Telecom Service company agreement, a memorandum of understanding that includes a number of projects related to energy, and a memorandum of understanding to build a power generation station and a gas processing plant in the Kashagan Field.

The signing ceremonies were attended by a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers and senior officials.

On the Kazakh side, it was attended by the Ministers and senior officials, members of the official delegation accompanying the president.

