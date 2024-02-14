Amir, Kazakh President Discuss Mutual Ties, Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a session of official talks at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the session, His Highness the Amir welcomed the Kazakh president and his accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay and more development and prosperity for the relations between the two countries at all levels, looking forward that this visit, and its accompanied memoranda of understanding and agreements to be signed, will contribute to consolidating the cooperation relations and partnership to serve the interests of both countries. In this regard, His Highness the Amir stressed his keenness to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

For his part, President Tokayev expressed his thanks to His Highness the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, praising the level of the Qatar-Kazakhstan relations. He pointed out that the State of Qatar is considered a key and main partner for Kazakhstan. He expressed his wishes that his visit would contribute to strengthening the relations between the two countries at all levels.

Also during the talks, it was announced that the level of relations between the two countries had been raised to the level of strategic relations.

During the talks session, they discussed ways to support and develop the bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields of cooperation. In addition, they discussed the most prominent regional and international developments of common concern, especially those related to the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The talks session was attended by HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE the Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of senior officials.

On the Kazakh side, the session was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu, the Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, the Assistant to the President for External Affairs Erzhan Kazykhan, the Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev, the Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov, and a number of members of the accompanying official delegation.

His Highness the Amir and President Tokayev also held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a number of issues of common interest.

His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon in honor of Kazakh president and his accompanying delegation.

President Tokayev was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan.

