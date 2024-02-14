Veteran Affairs Selects T-Mobile As Primary Wireless Provider For The Caribbean Healthcare System

(MENAFN- 3BL) BELLEVUE, Wash. and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, February 14, 2024 /3BL/ -

What's the news: The Veterans Affairs Caribbean Healthcare System in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands selected T-Mobile as the primary wireless provider in a 10-year agreement.

Why it matters: VA healthcare professionals in 15 locations across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands will have the low latency and reliability of 5G to help ensure consistent and resilient connectivity for patient care, telehealth, and disaster response.

Who it's for: Healthcare providers and support staff across VA hospitals and campuses in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands and the veterans they serve, plus government and business organizations that need resilient connectivity.

In a 10-year agreement, the Veterans Affairs Caribbean Healthcare System has selected T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) as its primary wireless provider to help healthcare professionals in 15 locations across Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands connect seamlessly to the veterans they serve. T-Mobile will provide wireless lines and mobile internet hotspots for VA healthcare professionals as well as enhanced in-building 5G coverage for the San Juan VA hospital and an outpatient clinic in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

The reliability and low latency of T-Mobile's leading 5G helps improve efficiencies across the VA hospitals in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands by providing:



Seamless communication between healthcare providers, patients and their families within and beyond the hospital walls.

Enhanced in-building coverage to help the hospital in disaster situations, offering crucial services including medical care, communication facilities, disaster response coordination and support for affected individuals. The ability to implement an advanced telehealth solution, enabling remote medical consultations, improving patient care and increasing access to healthcare services.

"We're honored to support VA healthcare professionals across Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands in their life-saving work," said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. "Our leading 5G enables us to partner with our healthcare customers on unique solutions – from working with Boston Children's Hospital on healthcare's first 5G hybrid network to helping VA Caribbean Healthcare system doctors and staff stay seamlessly connected to relief workers and the wider community in the most dire situations. That's the impact of 5G.”

T-Mobile's 5G network not only paves the way for other VA centers in the Caribbean Healthcare System to embrace this technology but also unlocks the potential for a spectrum of next-generation healthcare solutions - innovations like augmented and virtual reality applications and advanced patient monitoring.

