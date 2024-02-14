Vine Maple Place Receives $200,000 Grant From Keybank

(MENAFN- 3BL) Maple Valley, Wash., February 14, 2024 /3BL/ - Vine Maple Place has received a $200,000 grant from KeyBank to support its Stable Families Program, which helps single-parent families who are homeless or days away from becoming unhoused. The funding will also be used to add capacity, extending the reach by nearly 50%.

The mission of Vine Maple Place is to break the generational cycle of homelessness and its effects among single-parent families by offering safety, providing stability and equipping them for self-sufficiency. Its client-centric and evidence-based Stable Families Program weaves together housing stability and rent assistance, workforce development, children and youth programming, financial literacy training and behavioral health services for families in South King County, Washington. The program has yielded an impressive success rate, with 91% of families remaining stably housed one year after exiting the program.

“Here at KeyBank our aim is to help our communities thrive, and it's a privilege to lend a hand to some of our most vulnerable neighbors as they navigate their next steps,” said Matt Hill, KeyBank's Market President for Seattle Cascades.“We know that stable housing is the foundation upon which successful lives are built and are impressed by the work that Vine Maple Place is doing with this proven program to help set these families on the path to a brighter future with an integrated model that addresses emotional, physical, and financial needs.”

“We are grateful to KeyBank for this extraordinarily generous grant that will transform the lives of hundreds of families who are facing homelessness today,” said Michelle Frets, Maple Vine Place Executive Director.“This grant empowers Vine Maple Place to extend crucial support to more single parents and their children facing homelessness or eviction, facilitating their journey off the streets toward healing, safety, and stability. Here at Vine Maple Place, we are committed to preventing and ending homelessness, and through this grant, KeyBank's commitment to community well-being directly translates to tangible action that will change the lives of thousands of homeless parents and kids, contributing to ending homelessness.”

About Vine Maple Place

Vine Maple Place, established in 2000 as a 501c3 nonprofit working with single parents and their children to break the generational cycle of homelessness. Serving families who are homeless or facing eviction, our commitment is to end homelessness in South King County. Over the past 12 years, our signature Stable Families program has grown, serving from 68 parents and children to nearly 4,500 individuals annually. Our programs focus on preventing homelessness or assisting families off the streets to become safe, stable, and equipped with new skills to permanently leave homelessness. Families achieve great success, becoming safe, stable, and self-sufficient; 95% are stably housed upon exiting the program, with 91% maintaining their housing a year later. Our evidence-based, client-centered services are delivered at two Family Hope Centers. As a community-based organization, we rely on the thousands of volunteer hours and donations that make our work possible.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at December 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit . KeyBank is Member FDIC.