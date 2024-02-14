(MENAFN- 3BL) CECP Media Contact:

NEW YORK, February 14, 2024 /3BL/ - As Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose®(CECP) kicks off the celebration of its 25th anniversary, it announced that it has appointed two leading executives to co-chair the organization's distinguished Board of Directors: Former Vanguard Chairman and CEO Bill McNabb and EY 's US Chair and Managing Partner Emeritus Kelly Grier. In addition, as part of its continuing efforts to create a better world through business, four new CEOs will join the Board of Directors: Megan Myungwon Lee, CEO, Panasonic Corporation of North America ; Jessica Foster, CEO, RHR International ; John Wood, Vice Chairman, Heidrick & Struggles ; and Calvin Butler, CEO and President, Exelon Corporation .

“Whether they're making eminent commitments to fund life-changing innovations around the world or improving the lives of their workforce, CEOs understand their role at the helm of companies to support the connection between purpose and business success,” said Bill McNabb, Former Chairman and CEO, The Vanguard Group, Inc. “To fully achieve that impact, companies need an ally that uniquely understands the power of purpose. For over 25 years, CECP has been an ally to CEOs in this work and as a new co-chair of CECP's Board of Directors, I look forward to joining this industry-leading organization focused on responsible business.”

Bill McNabb is former Chairman and CEO, The Vanguard Group, Inc., one of the world's largest investment management companies. He is a director of UnitedHealth Group and Axiom, former chairman of the board of the Zoological Society of Philadelphia, chairman of the U.S. Rowing Foundation, and former chairman of Ernst & Young's Independent Audit Quality Committee.

Since its founding in 1999, CECP has developed the gold-standard for companies to achieve a return on purpose by providing affiliated companies with tangible frameworks, data, strategies, and goal setting. CECP advises its companies through custom benchmarking and flagship publications such as Giving in NumbersTM, the largest and most historical data set on corporate community investment trends, in partnership with more than 617 multi- billion-dollar companies. The organization is regularly quoted by top-tier publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, FORTUNE, Financial Times, Reuters, Time Magazine, Chronicle of Philanthropy, and more as a go-to source on corporate purpose. Its annual events--the CECP Summit, CECP Board of Boards, and CECP CEO Investor Forum--are counted among the few that CEOs and other corporate leaders attend each year to obtain insights on key trends and network with their peers. CECP has grown to a movement of more than 200 of the world's largest companies that represent $8.7 trillion in revenues, $47 billion in total community investment, 15.1 million employees, 16 million hours of employee engagement, and $34.1 trillion in assets under management.

“In the 25 years since Paul Newman and a handful of like-minded CEOs founded CECP, the organization has helped companies across industries understand the inextricable link between corporate purpose and stakeholder returns, and that leveraging organizational resources to drive positive societal impact goes hand in hand with enduring value creation,” said Kelly Grier, EY's US Chair and Managing Partner Emeritus .“Through its landmark research, unrivaled benchmarking services, and its high-profile meetings, CECP brings together corporate leaders at the highest levels to share insights, offer encouragement, and inspire positive change.”

Kelly Grier is EY's US Chair and Managing Partner Emeritus, having led more than 81,000 people in 31 countries during her tenure, with annual revenue of $21.2 billion. Recognized for her work, she was named to the Fortune Most Powerful Women in Business list in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021; 2019 Crain's 50 Most Powerful Women in New York list; and the 2019 and 2020 Most Powerful Women in the Accounting Profession list by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and CPA Practice Advisor magazine.

“Our organization is consistently inspired by its Board of Directors to ask how we can drive long-term business success through positive social impact,” said Daryl Brewster , CEO, CECP .“Given their exceptional leadership skills, real-world insights, and expertise, these two new co-chairs and four new directors will help companies find corporate purpose and develop a strategic approach to impact that will benefit their businesses, their workforce, their communities, and the world.”

CECP is grateful to its 25th anniversary sponsors who make its continued work possible: Visa Inc. as a Visionary Sponsor and Exelon Corporation, Vanguard, and Panasonic Corporation of North America as Engagement Sponsors.

The new co-chairs and members will join the current Board of Directors, which includes:



Douglas R. Conant, Founder and CEO, ConantLeadership; Former CEO, Campbell Soup Company; former Chairman, Avon Products; and Chairman, CECP

Theodore Dysart, Managing Director, Russell Reynolds Associates

Richard Edelman , President & CEO, Edelman

Sara Armbruster , CEO, Steelcase Inc.

Alex Gorsky , Executive Chairman, Johnson & Johnson

Mauricio Gutierrez , Former President & CEO, NRG

Alan G Hassenfeld , Chairman, Executive Committee Hasbro, Inc.

Fran Horowitz, CEO, Abercrombie & Fitch Co

Barbara Humpton , CEO, Siemens USA

Shelly Lazarus, Chairman Emeritus, Ogilvy & Mather

Deanna Mulligan , CEO, Purposeful

Suresh Muthuswami, Chairman, Tata Consultancy Services North America

Jennifer Smith Turner, CEO, Smith & Associates LLC James White, Former Chairman, President, and CEO, Jamba Juice

CECP's Board of Directors also includes the following Directors Emeriti:



Co-Founders



Peter Malkin, Chairman Emeritus, Empire State Realty Trust

Paul Newman, Actor and Philanthropist, (January 26, 1925 – September 26, 2008)

Kenneth T. Derr , Former Chairman & CEO, Chevron Corporation

Henrietta Fore , Executive Director, United Nations Children's Fund

Surya Kant, Former Chairman, TCS North America

Harold McGraw , III, Chairman Emeritus, S&P Global

Marilyn Carlson Nelson , Former Chairman and CEO, Carlson Holdings, Inc.

David Rockefeller, Former Chairman & CEO, Chase Manhattan Corporation (June 12, 1915 – March 20, 2017)

Michael I. Roth , Former Executive Chairman & CEO, Interpublic Group

Paul Volcker, Former Chairman, Federal Reserve

Sanford Weill , Chairman Emeritus, Citigroup, Inc. John C. Whitehead , Former Co-Chair, Goldman, Sachs, & Co., Former Deputy Secretary of State (April 2, 1922 – February 7, 2017)

CECP also works with a group of CECP Ambassadors, which includes:



Mitch Barns , Former CEO, Nielsen

Thomas J. DeRosa , Former CEO & Director, Welltower Inc.

Lynne Doughtie , Former Chairman & CEO, KPMG

Tony Earley , Executive Chairman, PG&E

Vince Forlenza, Former Chairman, President & CEO, BD

Bill Goodwynn , CEO, Discovery Education

Ralph Izzo , Chairman of the Board, PSEG

Hubert Joly , Former Chair & CEO, Best Buy

David Kenny , CEO, Nielsen Holdings

Phillipe Krakowsky , CEO, Interpublic Group

Duncan L. Niederauer, Former CEO, NYSE

Stuart Parker , Former CEO, USAA

Penny Pennington , Managing Partner, Edward Jones

Christiana Riley , Regional Head of North America, Santander

John Veihmeyer , Former Chairman & CEO, KPMG

Robert Wolf , Former CEO, UBS Mark Weinberger , Former Chairman & CEO, EY

About Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose (CECP)

Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose® (CECP) is the only business counsel and network dedicated to driving measurable returns on purpose. We promote responsible purpose-driven business as it increases customer loyalty, builds employee engagement, improves brand trust, attracts top talent, connects with strategic investors, and contributes to the bottom line. More than 200 of the world's leading companies seek to improve their return on purpose through access to CECP's solutions in research and insights, strategy and benchmarking, and convening and communications. With our companies, we share a goal of harnessing the power of purpose for the benefit of business, stakeholders, and society.

