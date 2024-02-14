Helping Cats Find Homes In Bucks County

MENAFN - 3BL)Delmarva Power Senior Business Analyst, received Exelon's Powering Communities Employee Volunteer Award, the organization's highest achievement for volunteerism and community involvement, for her work with. Alongside Linda's recognition, CATS Bridge to Rescue also received a $5,000 grant to invest in its rescue missions.

After adopting a pet from the organization 15 years ago, Linda began volunteering,“I am passionate about this nonprofit because it is near and dear to my heart. I have been an animal lover ever since I was a little girl, and it is very special to me to do something that makes a difference,” Lisa said.

Linda takes on many roles at CATS Bridge to Rescue, including training new volunteers, administrative work, taking photos of the adoptable cats to help them find homes, and pioneering new programs such as her music project.“The music project helps to make all our strays more relaxed and feel at home,” Linda explains.“I have taught our daily volunteers the magic of music by showing how the soft, classical music we play helps with calming these sweet creatures.”

Margaret Vautard, Executive Director of Cats Bridge to Rescue, admires Linda's charisma.“Linda has something when she walks into a room – even the cats come running over to her because they know her voice - it's the cutest thing!”

Linda credits Delmarva Power's emphasis on volunteering, flexibility, and donor match as a key reason she can invest so much in her passion.

In 2023, Delmarva Power employees volunteered more than 17,200 hours - more than 2,150 workdays - to support 220 events throughout Delaware and Maryland.