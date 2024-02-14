Webinar: The State Of Corporate Volunteering

(MENAFN- 3BL) Wednesday February 28, 2024 at 11:00 AM MT / 1:00 PM ET

Duration: 1 hour

Corporate volunteering has had a major resurgence, but our latest data shows that providing your people with opportunities to volunteer on their own isn't enough - they need support.

Benevity Impact Labs' new report, The State of Corporate Volunteering , reveals what top-performing companies are doing differently to increase program engagement and impact.

Register to find out:



The four key ways top-performing companies are driving engagement in their volunteering programs.

How volunteering, especially in a hybrid world, can help strengthen employee connection and retention. What key drivers could increase volunteering participation by an average of 12x.

