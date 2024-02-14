Service Road For Al Furousiya Street Opens To Traffic

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Ashghal announced the completion of 800m long service road for Al Furousiya Street between Jassim bin Mohammed Al Ahmad Al Thani Street and Al Sailiya Road towards Al Manaseer Intersection.

In addition it also completed its infrastructure works, as part of the road improvement project in the western areas.

Eng. Ali Jamal, project engineer in the Doha City section said, "The service road on Al Furousiya Street aims to organize traffic movement by separating the main traffic on Al Furousiya St heading towards Al Manaseer I/S from the traffic on the service road which serves the commercial buildings on this side & facilitates access to them.