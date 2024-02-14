Palestinian Authority Prepares Report On Israel's Violations Of ICJ Orders On Genocide Prevention

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Omar Awadallah, the Palestinian Authority's assistant foreign minister, has said the State of Palestine had prepared a report on Israel's violations of the International Court of Justice's orders for preventing genocide in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Last month's ICJ ruling ordered six provisional measures to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to genocide by Israel, and for the Israeli government take immediate and effective measures to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

Speaking at a news conference in Ramallah, Awadallah said the Palestinian Authority formed a legal team following a decision by President Mahmoud Abbas.

The team will present its case in the next ICJ hearings, from February 19 to 26, together with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.