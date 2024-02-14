Amir And Kazakhstan President Hold Official Talks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a session of official talks at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

At the beginning of the session, HH the Amir welcomed HE the President of Kazakhstan, and his accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay and more development and prosperity for the relations between the two countries at all levels, looking forward that this visit, and its accompanied memoranda of understanding and agreements to be signed, will contribute to consolidating the cooperation relations and partnership to serve the interests of both countries. In this regard, His Highness stressed his keenness to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

For his part, HE the President of Kazakhstan expressed his thanks to HH the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, praising the level of the Qatar-Kazakhstan relations. His Excellency pointed out that the State of Qatar is considered a key and main partner for Kazakhstan. HE the President of Kazakhstan expressed his wishes that his visit would contribute to strengthening the relations between the two countries at all levels.

Also during the talks, it was announced that the level of relations between the two countries had been raised to the level of strategic relations.

During the talks session, they discussed ways to support and develop the bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields of cooperation. In addition, they discussed the most prominent regional and international developments of common concern, especially those related to the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The talks session was attended by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, Minister of Culture HE Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, and a number of senior officials.

On the Kazakh side, the session was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister HE Serik Zhumangarin, Assistant to HE the President for External Affairs HE Erzhan Kazykhan, Minister of Energy HE Almassadam Satkaliyev, Minister of Agriculture HE Aidarbek Saparov, and a number of members of the accompanying official delegation.

HH the Amir and HE the President of Kazakhstan also held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a number of issues of common interest.

HH the Amir hosted a luncheon in honor of HE the President of Kazakhstan and his accompanying delegation.

HE the President of Kazakhstan was accorded an official reception ceremony upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan.