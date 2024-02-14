Amir Presents Sword Of The Founder To President Of Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani presented on Wednesday the Sword of the Founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a symbol of the distinguished relations between the two countries and their friendly peoples.

His Excellency expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to HH the Amir for this honor.

