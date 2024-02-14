               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Presents Sword Of The Founder To President Of Kazakhstan


2/14/2024 2:01:46 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani presented on Wednesday the Sword of the Founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as a symbol of the distinguished relations between the two countries and their friendly peoples.

His Excellency expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to HH the Amir for this honor.

Read Also
  • Amir and Kazakhstan President hold official talks

MENAFN14022024000063011010ID1107852731

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search