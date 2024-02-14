Kazakhstan's President Meets Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met at his place of residence on Wednesday with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.
The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the latest regional and international developments.
