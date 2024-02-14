               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kazakhstan's President Meets Prime Minister


2/14/2024 2:01:45 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met at his place of residence on Wednesday with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the latest regional and international developments.

MENAFN14022024000063011010ID1107852729

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search