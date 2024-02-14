Marine Warning In Effect Until Middle Of Next Week: Qatar MET

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Strong winds and high seas are expected to start tomorrow, Thursday, February 15, 2024. As a result of this, marine warning is in effect, stated the Qatar Meteorology Department.

This weather condition is expected to continue until the middle of next week, it added.

The sea waves during this period will range between 2-5FT, rising up to 11FT at places.

The department further cautioned citizens and residents to avoid all marine activities during this period.

Meanwhile in another update shared earlier, the department had stated that there are chances of fog formation during night and early morning that could affect visibility, until tomorrow, February 15, 2024.

