PHCC Receives 3,848 Patients During National Sport Day

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) said that it received 3,848 patients from both Qataris and non-Qataris in 22 of its 31 health centers during the National Sport Day holiday on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The total number mentioned includes all 2,601 patients received from general and family medicine clinics, while public dental clinics received 163 patients.

This number also included all patients received in“urgent case units” in 11 health centers: Abu Baker Al Siddiq, Al Ruwais, Al Shihaniya, Al Kaaban, Gharrafat Al Rayyan, Rawdat Al Khail, Muaither, Umm Slal, Al Mashaf, Al Sadd, and Al Karaana. The number was 748 patients each of which was dealt with as necessary.

PHCC also provided a number of specialized clinic services, including ophthalmology, dermatology, and ENT clinics, in addition to pharmaceutical, radiology, and laboratory services during the National Day holiday to meet the needs of all patients.

The ophthalmology clinic received 45 patients, the ENT clinic received 31 patients, and the dermatology clinic received 27 patients at Leabaib and Rawdat Al Khail health centers, while 8 visits were recorded at the premarital screening clinic at Leabaib Health Center.

PHCC's Community Call Center provided 124 video and audio virtual medical consultations to patients who had contacted the 16,000 service line without a prior appointment.

This type of consultation achieves the speed needed by patients whose cases are classified as urgent to receive necessary medical care and any prescriptions for medications they need through a specialist doctor, facilitating patients' access to services.



PHCC confirmed that all health centers on duty during the National Sport Day were keen to receive patients without delay in fulfilling their needs or increase in the waiting time, pointing out that meeting the needs of the patients is one of the main priorities that it is keen to achieve, as this is one of the most important pillars of the National Health Strategy and in line with Qatar's National Vision 2030.

The Corporation stressed the importance of exerting the utmost efforts to provide the best medical services and health care to citizens and residents, its efforts in this field.