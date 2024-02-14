Amir Expresses Happiness With Talks With President Of Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his happiness with the talks he held with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on developing the economic and trade relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan, which would develop the mechanisms of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

In a post on his official account on the X social media platform, HH the Amir said that he is happy with the visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and their talks on developing the economic and trade relations between Qatar and Kazakhstan.

His Highness added that they agreed on the mechanisms for developing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, and they look forward to more fruitful cooperation that leads to establishing a sustainable partnership in line with common aspirations and desired ambitions.