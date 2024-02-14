Qatar's Embassies, Consulates Continue To Organize Various National Sport Day Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar's diplomatic missions and consulates abroad continued to organize various sports activities on the occasion of the country's 13th National Sport Day under the slogan "The Choice is Yours".

In Madrid, the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Kingdom of Spain organized a sports event at the famous El Retiro Park, with the participation of HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Spain Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Hamar, diplomats, and embassy staff, which included various sports activities.

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Austria and its permanent mission to the United Nations and international organizations organized a sports event in Vienna, with the participation of HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Austria and the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations and international organizations in Vienna Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi, diplomats, and embassy staff, featuring various sports activities such as basketball, table tennis, tennis, running, and different track and field events at a sports center in the Austrian capital.

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Federative Republic of Brazil organized a sports event in Brasilia, with the participation of HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Brazil Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Shaibani, diplomats, and embassy staff, featuring various sports activities.

In Valletta, the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Malta organized a sports event, with the participation of HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Malta Rashid bin Abdulla Al Dehaimi, HE Ambassador of the Republic of Malta to Qatar Simon Pullicino, diplomats, embassy staff, and students from the American University in Malta, featuring activities such as padel and football.

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Kenya organized a sports event in Nairobi, with the participation of HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kenya Mohammed bin Mutair Al Anzi, diplomats, and embassy staff, featuring various sports activities.

Furthermore, the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Peru organized a sports event in Lima, with the participation of HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Peru Jabr bin Abdullah Al Suwaidi, and embassy staff, featuring various sports activities.

In Dubai, the Consulate General of the State of Qatar in Dubai and the Northern Emirates organized a sports event, with the participation of HE Consul-General of the State of Qatar in Dubai and the Northern Emirates Saeed bin Ali Al Hajri, diplomats, and consulate staff, featuring various sports activities such as volleyball and table tennis.

Moreover, the Consulate General of the State of Qatar in Houston, USA, organized a sports event, with the participation of HE Consul-General of the State of Qatar in Houston Sheikha Tamador bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani, diplomats, and consulate staff, featuring various sports activities.

The Consulate General of the State of Qatar in Los Angeles, USA, also organized a sports event, with the participation of diplomats and consulate staff, featuring various sports activities.

In Mumbai, the Consulate General of the State of Qatar organized a sports event, with the participation of Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Consulate General of the State of Qatar in Mumbai Khalid bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, diplomats, consulate staff, employees of Qatar Airways, Qatar National Bank, and Doha Bank in Mumbai, featuring various sports activities such as football and tug-of-war.

Additionally, the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Senegal organized a sports event in Dakar, with the participation of diplomats and embassy staff, featuring various sports activities including football and walking.

In Chisinau, the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Moldova organized a sports event, with the participation of Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Moldova Meshaal bin Mohammed bin Ajaj Al Kubaisi, and embassy staff, featuring a football match.

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Turkmenistan organized a sports event in Ashgabat, with the participation of Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Turkmenistan

Ghanem bin Abdullah Al Rumaihi, and embassy staff, featuring various sports activities.

Similarly, the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Kyrgyz Republic organized a sports event in Bishkek, with the participation of Acting Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Kyrgyz Republic Jassim Saleh Al Jaber, and embassy staff, featuring skiing in the mountainous region.

In Baghdad, the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Iraq organized a sports event, with the participation of diplomats and embassy staff, featuring various sports activities.

Furthermore, the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Kingdom of Morocco organized a sports event at the Royal Golf Gardens in Rabat, with the participation of diplomats and embassy staff, featuring various sports activities.

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of North Macedonia organized a sports event in Skopje, with the participation of diplomats and embassy staff, featuring walking.

In San Jose, the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Costa Rica organized a sports event at the Furati Sports Academy, with the participation of diplomats and embassy staff, featuring football and basketball competitions.