Ruler Of Emirate Of Umm Al Quwain Meets Ambassador Of Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Umm Al Quwain: Ruler of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain and member of the Federal Supreme Council of the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) HH Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE HE Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two fraternal countries.