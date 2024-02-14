Bali Unveils $10 Tourism Tax For Foreigners On Valentine's Day To Preserve Culture Of 'Island Of Gods'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indonesian government on Wednesday imposed a $10 tax on foreign tourists arriving in Bali to preserve the culture of the \"Island of Gods\", news agency AFP reported. Domestic tourists, diplomatic visa holders and ASEAN nationals are exempted from the tax government is trying to capitalise on the popularity of Bali which attracts millions of foreign visitors annually to boost its coffers and protect its tropical allure Read | Happy Valentine's Day 2024: History, quotes, wishes, messages and greetingsThe report quoted Sang Made Mahendra Jaya, the acting governor of Bali, as saying, \"This levy is aimed at the protection of the culture and the environment in the island.” The acting governor was speaking at the launch ceremony of the scheme international visitors entering Bali will have to pay the tax. It applies to everyone, regardless of their age, and gender including children. Being a per-entry tax, tourists will have to pay it each time they arrive in Bali Read | Basant Panchami: 5 key money lessons you can learn from itThe tourism tax will not be levied on domestic tourists. The Indonesian government has also exempted holders of Diplomatic Visa or Courtesy Visa and nationals of ASEAN member countries visiting the beach-dotted island tourism tax will have to be paid electronically through the \"Love Bali\" online portal and will apply to foreign tourists entering Bali from abroad or from other parts of Indonesia, a government press release said. Tourists who do not want to pay online can pay at arrival points, such as airports and seaports through multiple payment methods, including credit cards (Visa, Master Card, American Express, and JCB), bank transfers, Virtual Accounts, or QRIS Read | Farmers' protest: Congress had dismissed Swaminathan Report in 2010, here's whyAccording to Indonesia's official travel guide, Bali Guide, the revenue generated from tourism taxes will be allocated mainly to critical areas such as waste management, infrastructure development, and preservation of Bali's rich cultural heritage 4.8 million tourists visited Bali between January and November last year, according to official figures.

