Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Summoned For Sixth Time In Excise Policy Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal over the irregularities related to the now-scrapped excise policy. The federal agency has asked Arvind Kejriwal to appear on February 19 for questioning in the case.

This is the sixth summons to Arvind Kejriwal in the case and the Delhi CM has missed all earlier summonses alleging that it is the strategy of the BJP-led Union government to arrest him ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 fresh summons came after the ED approached Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against Arvind Kejriwal for skipping five summonses in the excise policy case. The federal agency said that if a high-ranking public functionary breaks the law that \"sets a wrong example for the common man i.e. the Aam Aadmi.”The court asked the Delhi CM to appear before it on February 17 in the case.“From the contents of the complaint and the material placed on record, prima facie offence under Section 174 of the IPC is made out and there are sufficient grounds for proceeding against accused Arvind Kejriwal. Accordingly, issue summons to accused Arvind Kejriwal for the offence under Section 174 of the IPC for February 17, 2024,” the judge said Excise Policy caseThe new excise policy promulgated by the AAP government proposed to overhaul the alcohol industry in Delhi by shifting from a system dependent on sales volume to one based on trader's licence fees. Moreover, it brought about a novel practice in the city by introducing discounts and promotions on liquor purchases central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED found gross irregularities in the excise policy and alleged that AAP leaders received monetary kickbacks for introducing the policy senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are already in prison in the case. Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested by the CBI on February 26, while Sanjay Singh, a member of the Rajya Sabha, was taken into custody by the ED on October 5.



