Farmers' Meeting With Centre On Thursday Amid Chaos At Delhi Borders: 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As traffic restrictions continue to haunt Delhi-NCR residents due to the farmers' protest around the national capital borders, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said their meeting with the Centre will be held tomorrow, February 15, at 5 pm. Sarwan Singh Pandher said the farmers want to resolve all the issues peacefully. The meeting comes after two days of chaos that erupted at the Delhi borders as the security forces lobbed tear-gas shells, water cannons and erected barricades to disperse tens of thousands and restrict their entry into the national capital.\"Even in this position, we are thinking that we will not leave the way of talking. If the Centre comes up with a solution, then we are ready. We don't want any kind of conflict. We want to resolve all issues through dialogue. The meeting with the Centre will be held at 5 pm tomorrow. We are saying again, that tomorrow also we will sit peacefully,\" he said the farmer leaders and the Central government get ready for another round of talks, here is a roundup of what has happened so far:1. As the farmers began marching to New Delhi on the second day to demand higher prices for their produce, the security forces fired tear gas at protesting farmers to stop them.2. While the protesters stayed put on the borders, the police action came whenever any group of the protesting farmers tried to move towards the barricades. The farmers have also gathered at Data Singhwala-Khanauri border in Haryana's Jind district.3. The protesters have alleged that the police were using drones to drop tear gas shells onto the farmers.4. On the second day of the 'Delhi Chalo' march, hundreds of farmers from Punjab reached the Shambhu border. A large number of tractor-trolleys could be seen parked along the national highway on the Punjab side.5. How did the protests begin? Travelling on trucks and trolleys loaded with food, bedding and other supplies, said to be enough for a six-month haul, the farmers began their \"Delhi Chalo\" march on Tuesday morning after talks with the Centre to ensure minimum support price for their produce failed.6. Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, who is also negotiating with farmer leaders, has urged the protesters to cooperate and asserted on finding a solution through dialogue so that common people should not have to suffer.7. In view of the board exams for Class 10 and 12 that are starting on Thursday and the prevailing situation at the Delhi borders, the CBSE has issued an advisory for its students, advising them to reach their respective exam centres well in advance to avoid traffic snarls.8. Delhi Police also issued a traffic advisory for the Singhu border in view of the farmers' protest. In its advisory, Delhi Police has warned that the Singhu border, which connects Delhi and Haryana, is \"inaccessible\" for traffic. The traffic advisory includes alternative routes for commuters to consider.9. A similar protest had erupted in August 2020 when thousands of farmers gathered around Delhi, demanding a minimum support price (MSP) for their produce and scrapping of some farm laws. The three farm laws were scrapped.10. Despite the protests, the ruling party has remained unfazed, expecting the farmers' agitation to have a little impact on its fortunes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

