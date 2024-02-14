Russia Is Close To Creating Cancer Vaccines, Says President Putin

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Russia President Vladimir Putin announced significant progress in Russian scientific endeavors, suggesting that vaccines for cancer were on the cusp of realization and could soon be accessible to patients, on Wednesday televised remarks, Putin expressed optimism, stating, \"We have reached a significant milestone in the development of cancer vaccines and next-generation immunomodulatory drugs.\" He further conveyed hope that these advancements would swiftly transition into effective methods of individualized therapy, speaking at a Moscow forum focused on emerging technologies specifics regarding the targeted types of cancer or the mechanisms of action were not provided by Putin, it is noteworthy that numerous countries and entities are actively engaged in similar research endeavors. For instance, last year, the UK government entered into an agreement with BioNTech, headquartered in Germany, to initiate clinical trials for personalized cancer treatments, with aspirations to reach 10,000 patients by 2030, pharmaceutical giants such as Moderna and Merck & Co. are progressing in the development of experimental cancer vaccines. Encouraging results from a mid-stage study showcased Moderna and Merck & Co.'s vaccine's potential, demonstrating a 50% reduction in the risk of recurrence or mortality from melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, after three years of treatment, the World Health Organization reports the availability of six licensed vaccines targeting human papillomaviruses (HPV), known to cause various cancers including cervical cancer, along with vaccines combating hepatitis B (HBV), which can lead to liver cancer the global COVID-19 pandemic, Russia notably introduced the Sputnik V vaccine against the virus, distributing it to numerous countries. However, domestically, the vaccine encountered widespread hesitancy among the public. In efforts to assuage concerns regarding its efficacy and safety, Putin himself disclosed having received the Sputnik V vaccine's announcement signifies a significant stride forward in medical innovation, offering hope for enhanced cancer treatment options on a global scale.(With inputs from Reuters)

