RBI Swipes Left On Commercial Credit Cards


2/14/2024 2:01:24 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has halted businesses from paying each other via credit cards, by ordering card networks Visa and Mastercard to stop all such payments.

MENAFN14022024007365015876ID1107852698

