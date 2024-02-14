Centre Plans Skills For Loans In Financial Inclusion Schemes

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Individuals seeking loans under the government's various financial inclusion schemes may have to come prepared with mandatory skills training, a senior government official said. The idea is to ensure that the schemes help build assets and create skilled workers, and do not merely hand out money.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.