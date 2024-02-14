10, 9, 8, 7... Why India's Small Rocket Mission Isn't Taking Off

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), first proposed in 2016, was meant to be India's challenge to the dominance of the US in space launch services. But in the past two years, it has only seen two demonstrator launches. Mint finds out why things are going slow.

