Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder: 'Mauris Bhai' Picked Tips On Pistol Use From Youtube, Says Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mauris Noronha, often referred to as Mauris bhai, is charged with the murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar.

Amid the probe around the murder, a chilling discovery was made by the police. According to a report citing Mumbai police, Noronha learned how to use a gun from watching online videos, particularly from YouTube.

According to the police, on February 8, Noronha killed Ghosalkar (40), a former corporator, in the former's office at IC Colony in Mumbai's Borivali neighborhood using his bodyguard Amarendra Mishra's licensed firearm before taking his own life.

According to the official, a day before to the shooting event, Noronha-also known as Mauris Bhai in his community-met at his workplace with the intention of carrying out his plan, but he was unable to do so since Mishra had taken the gun with him. The official said that Noronha used to watch YouTube tutorials on how to handle a pistol, citing his search history on the internet. According to the official, Mishra had also given him advice on how to load and handle the weapon.

The police had originally claimed that Abhishek Ghosalkar and Noronha, who had his own political ambitions, were engaged in a battle. According to the source, the Crime Branch has logged the statements of over fifty persons as far.

Investigators have discovered that Noronha became agitated following Ghosalkar's notification to the US embassy of a suspected rape case that had been filed at the MHB police station against him.

Following his return from the US, Noronha was likewise detained at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and was held without bail for 84 days. The official stated that Noronha's US visa was revoked as a result of Ghosalkar's tip to the US embassy.

Mishra was arrested by the Crime Branch on February 9 under section 29 (B) of the Arms Act which deals with the offence of handing over a weapon to someone without ascertaining if the person is legally permitted to possess it.



The two met on February 8 and decided to do a Facebook Live to declare their plan to bury the hatchet. During the livestreaming, Ghosalkar was shot dead at Noronha's office.

