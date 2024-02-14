Kerala: Cochin International Airport To Establish World's First Green Hydrogen Plant

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), the world's first airport fully powered by solar energy, signed an MoU with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)

to set up the world's first green hydrogen plant at the airport. The green hydrogen plant is being set up in the Kochi airport area with the technical support of BPCL. Green hydrogen is produced using energy from renewable sources. Green hydrogen, the 'fuel of the future', is produced with the technical assistance of BPCL using electricity from CIAL's solar power plants.



The exchange of contracts took place in the presence of the Chief Minister and CIAL Chairman Pinarayi Vijayan at a ceremony held at the Thiruvananthapuram Legislative Assembly building. As per the agreement, BPCL will set up the plant and provide the necessary technical assistance. Meanwhile, CIAL will provide electricity, water, and other basic facilities.

It will power CIAL's energy initiatives as a zero-carbon company.

BPCL will lead the setup of a comprehensive green hydrogen plant and fueling station at Kochi Airport, managing operations and providing technology. CIAL will offer land, water, and green energy resources. Initially, the plant's output will power airport vehicles.

CIAL Managing Director S. Suhas IAS stated, "The suggestions of the state government helped CIAL implement the concept of the 'first green hydrogen plant at an airport. This initiative will be a great contribution by CIAL to the 'Zero Carbon' future of aviation by joining hands with BPCL on the path of sustainable development."

BPCL Chairman and Managing Director G. Krishnakumar stated that he is happy to be able to collaborate with CIAL in the field of green production and such projects will be useful for India's energy self-sufficiency. Minister for Industries P Rajeev, Chief Secretary Dr. V.Venu IAS, Additional Chief Secretary R IAS, Principal Secretary (Industry - NORKA) Suman Billa IAS and BPCL Directors VRK Gupta (Finance), Ranjan Nair (Renewable Energy), BPCL Executive Director (SCO) Shelley Abraham, CIAL Executive Director and Company Secretary Saji K. George and CIAL General Manager (Commercial) Joseph Peter Pyinungal were also present on the occasion.



