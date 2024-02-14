Fierce Fight Ensues Between 2 Commuters Inside Delhi Metro; Viral Videos Shocks Internet (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A fight between two passengers on a Delhi Metro train takes an unexpected turn, leading to laughter among bystanders amidst the chaos. Once again, the Delhi Metro finds itself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as a video circulating online captures two passengers embroiled in a physical altercation while the train is in motion. The footage shows a young man and another passenger, accompanied by a woman, exchanging blows amidst the crowded train.

Shared initially by user @lavelybakshi on Twitter, the video unfolds as the two individuals grapple with each other while other commuters try to intervene. As bystanders step in to break up the fight, the situation takes a humorous twist as onlookers begin laughing at the unexpected turn of events.

Amid the scuffle, the woman accompanying one of the passengers can be seen laughing as she helps restrain her companion, adding to the surreal atmosphere. Although the exact cause of the fight remains unclear, viewers are left speculating about what triggered the altercation.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions from the Netizens, stating 'It's not Delhi Metro, It's Jung ka Maidan'. Another user wrote,“Bhai Iss video banane wale ladke ko to Dekho”, meaning“Please see the boy also who has recorded this video”. Amidst the laughter, one commuter's watch even falls to the ground during the scuffle, adding to the absurdity of the situation.