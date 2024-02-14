Kerala: Transgender Art Festival To Kick-Off In Thrissur From February 17; Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thrissur: The Social Justice Department will organize Varnapakittu 2024, an arts festival for transgender persons, from February 17. All the preparations for the arts festival have been completed. The various programs will be staged at Thrissur Town Hall and Ezhuthachan Samajam Hall from February 17 to February 19. The opening ceremony will begin after the procession from the student corner and reach the town hall at 4 pm on February 17.

The Higher Education Minister and Social Justice Minister, Dr. R Bindu, will inaugurate the fest. Around 200 transgender people selected from various districts will perform after the inauguration ceremony. The art feast will start from 9 am to 7 pm on February 18 and from 9 am to 4 pm on January 19. The closing ceremony will be held on February 19 at 5 pm.

Kerala is the first state in India to implement a transgender policy for the transgender community. India's first Transgender Art Festival was launched in the state in 2019 under the name of Varnapakittu to nurture the creativity and artistic flair of transgender individuals and bring them into the mainstream.



Many welfare activities are being implemented for the transgender community through the social justice department in the state. The Department of Social Justice is working to ensure the participation of transgender persons in all sectors. As part of that, the Varnapakittu Transgender Fest has been envisioned to facilitate the social reintegration of transgender persons. The program was not held for two years due to COVID-19, however, was resumed last year.

A plaque, cash award, and certificate will be awarded to all transgender persons from 14 districts who will participate in the fest. All facilities including accommodation and vehicle have been arranged for the participants. Around four registration counters are also being set up for guidance.

The color palette will be completely green protocol. A medical team including two Junior Public Health Nurses and two ambulances will be deployed at the venue of the event. Souvenirs will be released with the collaboration of journalism students including their works, photos, and news of the events staged on different days to mark the creative talents of transgender persons forever.