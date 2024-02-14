'Pepsi Wale Momos...' This Food Combination Leaves Netizens In Shocked; Watch Viral Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Momos are more than simply a roadside snack in Delhi; they're a feeling. Delhi has an unending affection for this cuisine.

You can get momos on every street, ranging from pan-fried and steaming to tandoori and kurkure. The menu for momos has another strange addition.

Introducing "Pepsi wale momos." A roadside vendor is shown in a video posted on an Instagram food page making steamed momos with the soft drink. You should view the viral video if you're intrigued. In the opening scene of the video, the merchant pours Pepsi into a steamer filled with raw momos rather than water. The YouTuber asks the seller what he is doing at this point.



In response, the seller claims that he learned how to make the "Pepsi momos" from the stall owner. Next, we may

observe the momos' final appearance. Momos with a few Pepsi drips on them appear gray once the steamer lid opens. After being removed from the steamer, these momos would undoubtedly taste a little sweeter.



The caption along with the clip reads,“Aapne kabhi Pepsi waale momos khaaye hain? [Have you ever tried Pepsi momos]?”

Reactions to the video in the comments section were divided. The majority of people were shocked to observe this strange culinary attempt. One person referred to it as "Zeher momos!!" while pointing to its altered color. Someone another said, "It looks like a dehumidifier." Some even proposed substituting vodka for Pepsi. Another user commented: "Jagah magic moment dal kr dekho bas Pepsi ki."

Aside from these remarks, the majority of people included emoticons such as heart eyes and shock faces.