               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

7 Popular Street Food Of Kerala


2/14/2024 2:00:51 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven popular street foods of Kerala you must try.

7 popular street food of Kerala

Here are seven popular street foods of Kerala you must try.

Puttu with Kadala Curry

Steamed cylindrical rice cakes served with a spicy curry made from black chickpeas, coconut, and aromatic spices.

Appam with Stew

Soft, fluffy pancakes made from fermented rice batter, typically served with a mild and flavorful coconut milk-based stew containing vegetables or meat.



Ripe banana slices dipped in a sweetened batter made from flour, turmeric, and water, then deep-fried until golden brown and crispy.



Crispy, deep-fried pastries filled with a spicy mixture of potatoes, peas, onions, and spices, often served with tangy chutneys.

Parotta with Beef Fry

Layers of flaky, crispy flatbread served with a spicy and savory beef fry, a popular combination enjoyed by many.



Hard-boiled eggs cooked in a rich and spicy gravy made from onions, tomatoes, coconut milk, and a blend of aromatic spices, served with bread or appam.



Fragrant and flavorful rice dish cooked with marinated chicken or meat, aromatic spices, and herbs, served with raita and papad, a speciality of Kozhikode (Calicut) in Kerala.

MENAFN14022024007385015968ID1107852668

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search