7 popular street food of Kerala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven popular street foods of Kerala you must try.

Steamed cylindrical rice cakes served with a spicy curry made from black chickpeas, coconut, and aromatic spices.



Soft, fluffy pancakes made from fermented rice batter, typically served with a mild and flavorful coconut milk-based stew containing vegetables or meat.

Ripe banana slices dipped in a sweetened batter made from flour, turmeric, and water, then deep-fried until golden brown and crispy.

Crispy, deep-fried pastries filled with a spicy mixture of potatoes, peas, onions, and spices, often served with tangy chutneys.

Layers of flaky, crispy flatbread served with a spicy and savory beef fry, a popular combination enjoyed by many.



Hard-boiled eggs cooked in a rich and spicy gravy made from onions, tomatoes, coconut milk, and a blend of aromatic spices, served with bread or appam.

Fragrant and flavorful rice dish cooked with marinated chicken or meat, aromatic spices, and herbs, served with raita and papad, a speciality of Kozhikode (Calicut) in Kerala.