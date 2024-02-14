Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Paint Masking System (CCT-4860)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to cover and protect window and door surfaces during painting projects," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the

E-Z Mask. My design eliminates the hassle of using tape rolls and it enables you to cover windows and doors in a fraction of the time."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved two-step paint masking system. In doing so, it eliminates the time-consuming task of roll taping windows or doors for hand painting or spray painting procedures. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for professional painters and

do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CCT-4860, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp