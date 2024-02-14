(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Million Dollar Executive Dinner

hosted by Andre

Farr held in

Las Vegas, Nevada

on

Saturday, February 10, 2024 was a night to remember. This ultra-exclusive fete at Picasso inside the Bellagio, was the most elegant event of the Super Bowl Weekend.



(L-R) Vada O. Manager (Board of Directors, Valvoline), Rose McKinney-James (Board of Directors, MGM Resorts International), John Rogers (Chairman, Ariel Investments, LLC), Andre Farr (Chairman, EMG)

"I don't gamble, but I do bet on myself. Viva Las Vegas!" - André Farr

Post this

Curated specifically for influential leaders in sports, entertainment, and business, Antonio Pierce was named Leader of the Year and Vada O. Manager, a top Fortune 500 corporate director, received the Lifetime Achievement Award amongst esteemed peers including Ken Shropshire (2023 recipient), Rose McKinney-James (Board of Directors of

MGM Resorts

International), and John Rogers (Chairman, Ariel Investments, LLC). Vada Manager was also surprised to receive a complimentary cruise for two with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

"I am always honored to host the most dynamic and accomplished Black leaders of

the global intersection of sports, entertainment, and business. This year's event was magical.

The Million Dollar Executive Dinner

in Las Vegas was a masterful collaboration and celebration of the most talented and erudite executives, entrepreneurs and educators who are focused on advancing creativity, innovation and sustainability in a fertile setting of world-class elegance and style," Andre Farr

explains.



Guests of

The Million Dollar Executive Dinner

experienced a stunning VIP view of the Fountains of Bellagio, as well as a 5-course culinary masterpiece curated by 2x

James Beard

award-winning Chef

Julian Serrano, owner of Picasso, a AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star rated restaurant. "The Million Dollar Executive Dinner marks the first time in 26 years that I have allowed Picasso to be closed down for a private event." – Chef Julian Serrano

"Andre put together an extraordinary event and it is really unbelievable. There couldn't have been a more beautiful setting and just to see the quality of the effort to bring outstanding people together and do it in a world-class way. I think it's truly special." – John Rogers, Founder and Chairman - Ariel Investments, LLC

"I really do believe that it's critically important for Black people to come together and to do things collectively, because sometimes we tend to compete and not collaborate. So, I think what Andre and EMG has done has essentially gotten us all together on the same page and working for the same mission." – Quintin Primo III, Capital Partners

"It's all about collaboration with the people that we'll meet tonight, and the impactful business deals that will be fostered here this evening. There will be relationships and friendships seeded that will last for decades and that's what Andre Farr and EMG does - that's what this dinner is intended to do and has done for multiple years surrounding the Super Bowl." – Vada Manager, Fortune 500 Corporate Director

Gift Sponsor:

Designed to combine the luxury lifestyle of The Ritz-Carlton® with the casual freedom of a yachting vacation, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

offers bespoke voyages in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Caribbean, and Central America. Calling on unique and distinguished destinations, voyages typically span five to ten nights with more overnight calls, an all-inclusive onboard journey, and curated excursions ashore. @ritzcarltonyachtcollection

Presenting Sponsor:

Executive Member Group (EMG)

is a private member organization whose mission is to foster business, develop partnerships and create a micro-market economy for minority entrepreneurs and business leaders.



EMG Members are committed to collaborate, share access, and aggregate resources in order to fulfill the mission of ascended business innovation and sustainability. This exclusive group of dynamic leaders engages primarily in the areas of education, law, medicine, real estate, sports, entertainment, fashion, media and technology.

For additional details and information visit MillionDollarExecutiveDinner

Contact Details:

Jay Brown [email protected]

Amy Wiser [email protected]

SOURCE Andre Farr International