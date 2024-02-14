Arixa Capital Expands Lending Platform With Capital Markets Hire: Robert Kang

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital (or "Arixa") announced the hiring of Robert Kang as Director, Capital Markets. Robert will lead Arixa's loan sales program and expand our strategic partnerships with institutional loan buyers and Wall Street, as the demand for residential real estate fix-and-flip and ground-up construction debt continues to grow.

Robert joins Arixa with nearly a decade of real estate finance experience, having previously worked at Constructive Capital, Toorak Capital Partners, PeerStreet, and Evercore. He has helped execute over $1 billion of financing and loan sale transactions over his career with prominent investors and capital partners.

"We are excited to welcome Robert to Arixa Capital," said Gregory Hebner, Managing Director of Arixa Capital. "Robert's industry knowledge and experience will expand our loan buying relationships to support the significant loan demand from our valued clients. This is another key step in the expansion of our platform and Robert's a great addition to the best-in-class team we have assembled."

"Arixa Capital is a proven market leader within the private lending industry," said Robert. "I have followed their progress over the past several years and am excited to contribute to Arixa's continued growth and expansion in the larger financial markets."

Founded in 2006, Arixa Capital provides senior secured, short-term loans to professional real estate investors, developers, and builders to finance the acquisition, renovation, and/or construction of investment properties. Arixa is well-positioned to capitalize on the multi-billion-dollar funding gap for residential real estate development loans due to the fundamental undersupply of housing as well as the ongoing credit market disruptions impacting regional banks and private lenders.

"As we continue to build a differentiated private lending platform, Arixa has attracted bank-quality real estate investors who need a reliable financing partner," said Seth Davis, Managing Director of Arixa Capital. "Robert's expertise will improve our capacity to provide the efficient, transparent, and unparalleled customer service that our clients expect."

About Arixa Capital

Founded in 2006, Arixa Capital is a leading private real estate lender and alternative investment manager. Arixa has originated more than $3.9 billion of loans since inception and has more than $1 billion of assets under management (AUM) as of 12/31/23. As an independent, employee-owned firm, we are personally invested in the success of our borrowers and investors. Our reputation for reliability, transparency, and exceptional service inspires long-term relationships and is the foundation of our growth and success. Arixa has been named one of the fastest growing private companies according to the Inc. 50001 and the Los Angeles Business Journal2. The firm has offices in Los Angeles, CA and Phoenix, AZ.

