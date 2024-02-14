Families Of Gaza Hostages Reach Hague To File Case Against Hamas In ICJ, Demand Justice And Freedom

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The International Court of Justice (ICJ) recently gave a ruling against Israel after South Africa dragged the Middle Eastern nation over genocidal claims against Palestinians. However, South Africa, while claiming to fight for humanity, never raised the issue of the Israeli civilians who are forced to be held at gunpoint in Gaza by Hamas.



Even the ICJ in its initial ruling failed to touch upon the captives' aspect in Gaza. Hamas while conducting its gruesome terror attack on the border areas of Israel killed 1,160 people and abducted around 250 hostages on October 7. Even after four months of the war, more than 130 hostages are still being held by Hamas.

The terror outfit killed 29 hostages so far while also filming some on the streets of Gaza. The families of the hostages have been creating pressure on the Israeli authorities to act faster for the captives. Israel intelligence chief David Barnea met CIA Director William Burns in Cairo to discuss the ceasefire talks in Gaza.

However, after the ICJ ruling against Israel, the families of the hostages have reached the Hague to file a case against Hamas. Haim Rubinstein from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum has been leading the charge on behalf of the families and has expressed the willingness of the families to take the fight globally.

Haim Rubinstein said,“We are the families of the hostages who have gone through and are still going through this terrible hell. We will file charges against Hamas members and their collaborators and ensure that they pay the heaviest price for the crimes against humanity that they continue to commit.”

The International Court of Justice Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan on Monday requested the release of all hostages from Gaza. This comes as international bodies and prominent countries have taken note of Israel's movement in the south of Palestine. Israel Defense Forces have reached Rafah which borders Egypt to attack Hamas.