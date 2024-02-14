Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Challenges High Court Fine In Supreme Court

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Congress leaders and workers, including Siddaramaiah and Minister MB Patil, organized the protest on Race Course Road in Bengaluru. The demonstration aimed to pressure KS Eshwarappa, a former minister in the BJP government, to resign amidst allegations regarding the suicide of contractor Santosh. However, the protest led to road blockages and traffic disruptions, prompting legal action against the participants.

Following the protest, the Karnataka High Court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other leaders for causing public nuisance by obstructing roads during the demonstration. Additionally, the court instructed Siddaramaiah and others to appear before the Special Court of Representatives on March 6, indicating the seriousness with which the judiciary viewed their actions. In response to the High Court's ruling, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, challenging the fine and asserting the legality of the protest.



The court denied Siddaramaiah's legal counsel's initial request for a stay on the High Court's order pending an appeal, prompting the appeal to the Supreme Court. Siddaramaiah and his legal team assert that the protest was a legitimate exercise of democratic rights and was conducted within the bounds of the law. They contend that while the demonstration may have caused temporary inconvenience, it was a necessary means of expressing public discontent and demanding accountability from elected representatives.