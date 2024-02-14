Farmers' Protest 2.0: Viral Video Shows Protesters Using Cranes To Remove Police Barricades (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid the ongoing farmers' Delhi Chalo march, a viral video surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday depicting protesters employing heavy machinery and cranes to dismantle barricades set up by security forces. The video has ignited fresh debates and discussions surrounding the escalating tensions between the protesting farmers and the authorities.

On

the second day of the farmers' protest, the Ghazipur border with Uttar Pradesh witnessed unrestricted traffic movement, in stark contrast to the complete closure of the Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana. The Delhi Police have deployed extensive security measures, including the placement of multiple layers of barricades, concrete blocks, and container walls at strategic points to regulate movement both within central Delhi and at the border areas.

Also read:

'PM Modi won't be spared if he comes to Punjab again': Open threat amid farmers' protest; WATCH viral video

Despite these efforts, the viral video underscores the determination of the protesting farmers as they use heavy machinery to clear obstacles obstructing their path towards the national capital.

Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity of this video

The NH-9 and NH-24, crucial arteries connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad, Noida, and Meerut, witnessed uninterrupted vehicular movement throughout the day. However, heavy traffic was reported on both carriageways of the DND Flyway, prompting authorities to advise commuters to explore alternative routes such as the Chilla Border route.

Furthermore, reports indicate that a section of the road near the Singhu border was dug up in an apparent attempt to impede the progress of the farmers' march. Despite such obstacles, individuals like Saksham Mishra noted that there were no restrictions on traffic movement along the Delhi-Meerut expressway, albeit with heightened security measures at the border.

Also read:

Farmers use kites to block drones used by police for dropping tear gas shells amid protest; WATCH viral video

The farmers participating in the march are demanding legislative guarantees on minimum support prices, echoing the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. Their demands also include pensions for farmers and farm laborers, farm debt waivers, withdrawal of police cases, and justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, among others.

The protest, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, underscores the urgency and determination with which farmers are pressing the government to address their grievances. The use of heavy machinery to remove barricades symbolizes the depth of frustration and determination among the protesting farmers, highlighting their unwavering commitment to achieving their objectives.