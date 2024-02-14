TMC Vs BSF Tussle Erupts Over Death Of 4 Kids In Trench Dug By Force Along Bangladesh Border

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) has once again targeted the Border Security Force (BSF), alleging that the border guarding force's negligence claimed the lives of four minors along the Bangladesh border in the north Dinajpur district of West Bengal. However, the BSF refuted the charge and said it puts its best efforts into saving their lives.

Aged between five and 12, four children, were killed after they got buried in a trench that was being dug along the Indo-Bangla border at Chopra in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, the Border Security Force said:“On February 11, a civilian named Ashirul, from Chetangach Village, visited Border Out Post Chetnagach and expressed his desire to level the outer periphery of a tea garden with earth. He also requested to remove the earth by digging a trench near the Indo-Bangladesh Border Fence.”

"It is pertinent to mention that an Anti-Cattle Trench is dug at vulnerable patches along the Indo-Bangladesh Border Fence to stop cattle smugglers from smuggling the cattle from India into Bangladesh, as cattle smuggling is a big menace on the Indo-Bangladesh border.”

“The same has been instrumental in controlling cattle smuggling to a large extent. Apart from BSF, the state government also provides employment to the border population by employing them to dig anti-cattle ditches under the MNREGA project.”

"The Post Commander agreed to his request as it would solve two purposes, one, provide help to the needs of Ashirul and second, by digging an anti-cattle trench, would help in stopping the menace of cattle smuggling from that area as it is very much prone and vulnerable in terms of cattle smuggling,” the force said.

“However, after the digging work was completed with the help of a JCB excavator, some children playing inside the trench got buried when a side mud wall of the trench collapsed on top of them.”

It further said that the BSF immediately responded by sending troops for the rescue operation and also promptly providing BSF vehicles for the timely evacuation of the children to the hospital. However, the doctor on duty pronounced them dead.

“BSF deeply mourns the untimely demise of the four children and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in this trying time.”

The TMC, however, politicised the matter and slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a series of posts on X, TMC Spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya Dev said:“HM @AmitShah, if you have been too occupied with election planning, we bring to your notice a tragic incident caused by your indifference to Bengal's people and the NEGLIGENCE of the MHA-controlled BSF. Their carelessness has claimed 4 innocent lives in Uttar Dinajpur. Who is to be held responsible for this tragedy?.”



He also posted the pictures of deceased children on X and wrote: "@AmitShah, How dare the @BSF_India undertake illegal construction and act so NEGLIGENTLY? What was the fault of the 4 little children who have lost their lives in this tragedy? Who is to face the grieving families? We are OUTRAGED and HEARTBROKEN at your barbarity.”

Meanwhile, the TMC announced Rs three lakh for all the deceased's family members.