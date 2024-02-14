Dean A. Del Vecchio | PPL Corporation

"Today's appointment of Dean comes at a pivotal time for our industry and the world," said Sorgi. "The global energy landscape is shifting dramatically and demands a new kind of utility, one that drives and utilitizes the latest advances in technology, automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to deliver the clean energy transition safely, reliably and affordably for our customers.

"Dean has extensive experience in bringing 100-year-old industries into the digital age while strengthening cybersecurity, improving operational efficiency and delivering better outcomes for stakeholders," said Sorgi. "He has achieved significant success in driving digital transformation for several iconic brands, and we are confident his deep insights and expertise will further energize our utility of the future strategy."

"I'm incredibly excited to join the talented team at PPL in defining and delivering the next-generation utility and ensuring a safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy future for generations to come," said Del Vecchio. "It's not every day you're able to contribute to a service that impacts everyone and is essential to our quality of life. I'm inspired by PPL's vision and eager to roll up my sleeves and get to work in driving innovation that improves lives."

Prior to joining PPL, Del Vecchio served as Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Operations Officer for The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, where he was responsible for defining and implementing a strategic technology vision that aligned with the company's long-term growth initiatives and business objectives. In addition, he was responsible for leading enterprise customer service and operations. He provided strategic oversight for Guardian's shared services organization in India, as well as real estate and facilities, physical security, office services, Guardian's source-to-pay process to drive procurement efficiency, and enterprise imaging.

Prior to joining Guardian, Del Vecchio was Senior Vice President, CIO, and Global Head of IT Shared Services at News Corp. and Dow Jones, where he was responsible for creating new and distinctive platforms for news and information delivery, as well as leading all application development and technology infrastructure. In addition to the CIO role, Del Vecchio served as the company's Chief Administrative Officer, creating a vision and plan to improve administrative service, delivery and processes.

Del Vecchio is a member of the Amazon Web Services Financial Services Advisory Council, a founding member of the AI Pioneers Forum, a member of McKinsey's Life Insurance and Retirement Technology Executive Roundtable, a member of Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society, and a governing body member of the CIO Executive Summit. He is also a member of the

MIB Board of Directors and NPower Board of Directors.

Del Vecchio earned his Master of Business Administration with honors from Villanova University and was the 2022 CIO of the Year® ORBIE® winner in the Philadelphia Large Enterprise category.

