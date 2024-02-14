Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Garage Door Closer Reminder (CCT-4849)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to notify you if you forget to close the garage door," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the GARAGE DOOR CLOSER REMINDER. My design could eliminate much of the guesswork and worrying that sometimes occurs after leaving home."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective reminder to close the garage door. In doing so, it prevents the user from forgetting and leaving the garage door open. As a result, it increases safety and security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, the elderly and those suffering from dementia.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CCT-4849, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

