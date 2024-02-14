Arrive Opens Office In Guadalajara, Doubling Down On Cross-Border, Nearshoring Boom

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas

, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Logistics , a leading multimodal transportation and technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas, announces the opening of its office in Guadalajara, Mexico. The established Guadalajara location signifies the company's dedication to its growing customer base in Mexico and leverages the rich talent pool of industry expertise and resources in the region.



Arrive has invested heavily for three consecutive years in expanding its cross-border operation and technology, providing solutions to its customers requiring multimodal services. Increased trade activity between the U.S. and Mexico has also raised the demand for localized resources to service the growing number of companies establishing manufacturing and transportation operations in Mexico.



Scott Sandager, Chief Administrative Officer at Arrive Logistics, commented, "The opening of our new office in Guadalajara marks a significant milestone for Arrive as we continue to expand our footprint in Mexico. This investment in our team and technology solidifies our position as a leader in cross-border logistics solutions."



Jess Billedo, Arrive Logistics' General Manager of Mexico, leads the Guadalajara office. Billedo expressed enthusiasm about the new venture, stating, "We look forward to strengthening relationships with local partners and providing a seamless connection to our entire North American operation at Arrive."



The office is 18,000 square feet, sized to accommodate the more than 100 employees with room to triple headcount in years to come. It is located in the city's central financial business district. Both business development and carrier-focused teams specializing in cross-border solutions are based out of the office, in addition to members of Arrive's Global Services team and technology organization.



