Converjit Launches Jobkapture And Staffinginvoicer Saas Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ConverjIT Technologies Inc

ConverjIT Launches JobKapture (Job Scraping Services for Job Boards) and StaffingInvoicer SaaS Solutions (Invoice Management Software for PEOs & EORs).

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ConverjIT, a leading provider of SaaS solutions, is excited to announce the launch of two new products - JobKapture and StaffingInvoicer. These innovative SaaS solutions are designed to help job board businesses, job distributors, staffing agencies, accountant payroll operations, employee of records (EORs) companies, and professional employer organizations (PEOs) optimize their operations.JobKapture is a powerful job scraping service that helps Job Board Businesses, Recruitment Agencies, Job Distributors and other staffing professionals automate the process of collecting and managing job listings from multiple online job board and career site sources.The Advantages of JobKapture – Automated Job Scraper Solutions-> Fully automated job board scraping technology.-> Cost-effective, recruitment industry-specific services.-> Structured job feeds to align with existing job board systems.-> Job feeds in preferred formats and channels including API, and XML.-> Simple and quick setup.-> Quality assurance with 3D monitoring.-> Premium support from experienced experts.-> High volume packages available.-> Available as private labelled SaaS solutions.StaffingInvoicer is a robust invoice management software solution built specifically for staffing agencies, accountant payroll operations, employee of records (EORs) companies, professional employer organizations (PEOs) and other staffing firms.It centralizes and automates the entire invoicing workflow - from creation to reporting in a single login. Key features include customizable invoices, payment processing, invoice tracking, batch emailing, financial reporting and more.The Advantages of StaffingInvoicer – Invoice Management Software-> All-in-one invoice management software for PEOs & EORs.-> Cloud-based payroll and back-office software.-> A complete billing ecosystem to manage multi-client billing operations.-> Simple integration with existing accounting and payroll software.-> A single login to manage and access all your clients and workers.-> Manage invoices, track invoices, batch emailing, and profit insights.-> Additional integrated features are available with integrated HRIS, Payroll, and Sales Modules."We are thrilled to add JobKapture and StaffingInvoicer to our growing portfolio of SaaS solutions catering to the staffing and recruiting space," said Jonathan Page, Founding Partner of ConverjIT. "Talent and Recruitment operations have long suffered SaaS solutions that treated their needs as“peripheral use-cases" – CTI is putting these users first with solutions engineered for Staffing and Recruitment Industry operations. Customers are already reaping the benefits of industry-specific solution setups and I am confident that the configurable and scalable architecture, engineered into the JobKapture and StaffingInvoicer, will continue to create value and timesaving in the years ahead. "About ConverjIT Technologies IncConverjIT is committed to continuous innovation in the service of staffing and recruitment advertising organizations. The addition of JobKapture and StaffingInvoicer underscores our focus on leveraging the latest technology to solve pressing business needs.To learn more about how JobKapture and StaffingInvoicer can benefit your staffing or recruiting organization, visit or contact our team.

Sam Matthews

ConverjIT Technologies Inc

+1 877-407-6112

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram