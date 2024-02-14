EARGASM UNVEILS NEW EARLIGHTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Light Up the Night While Protecting Hearing

- Says Ryan Parry, Founder and CEO of EargasmDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eargasm, the premier innovator in hearing protection solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest breakthrough product, Earlights. Designed to revolutionize the way people experience live events, Eargasm Earlights combine advanced hearing protection with vibrant LED lights to offer unparalleled safety and style.Eargasm Earlights are High-Fidelity Earplugs that illuminate the night while safeguarding hearing. Whether attending concerts, music festivals, raves, sporting events, or live entertainment, Earlights provide world-class protection against the potential risks of tinnitus, ringing, and hearing loss.Says Ryan Parry, Founder and CEO of Eargasm, "We found a lot of our customers are attending raves and electronic music festivals, so we created Earlights, merging cutting-edge technology with premium comfort to create a product that not only protects your ears and maintains sound quality, but adds an element of fun and style to light up the night-all night long."Key features of Eargasm EarlightsPreservation of Sound Quality: The proprietary design of Eargasm Earlights features a small channel that pushes sound through a proprietary attenuation filter, preserving sound quality while reducing noise levels.Comfortable Wear: Made from hypoallergenic soft silicone, Earlights can be worn for hours, ensuring a comfortable fit throughout any event. Each pair of Eargasm Earlights includes four pairs of interchangeable ear tips for the perfect fit.On-the-Go Transport: Each pair of Earlights comes with a lightweight aluminum case, making it easy to transport and be prepared for the next adventure.Trusted by Major Music Festivals: Eargasm has the trust of major music festivals that stand behind a reliable and high-quality product. In 2023, Eargasm partnered with Lollapalooza, When We Were Young, Life is Beautiful, Outside Lands, Electric Forest, and more.With an expected noise reduction of 21 decibels, Eargasm offers superior protection without compromising on sound clarity, so ravers, concertgoers, bass heads, and sports fanatics don't lose out on any of the experience.The Story of EargasmIn 2015, while attending a live concert, Ryan Parry experienced an epiphany: conventional hearing protection was due for a transformation. Recognizing the limitations of traditional foam earplugs, Parry set out to introduce a new standard in auditory safety. Thus, Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs were born, marking the inception of a revolutionary approach to safeguarding hearing."Our mission at Eargasm is to enhance the way people enjoy live experiences while prioritizing their long-term hearing health," says Parry.“Life is full of moments where you want to turn down the volume, not mute it entirely.”Eargasm High-fidelity Earplugs are not merely passive blockers of sound; they represent a paradigm shift in hearing protection. Engineered to filter the noise to a safer and clearer level, these earplugs cater to diverse environments, from concerts and band rehearsals to bustling restaurants and industrial settings where effective communication is crucial.As the premier innovator for hearing protection, Eargasm is dedicated to continuous improvement in serving its customers and is unwavering in its pursuit of excellence in hearing safety.About EargasmEargasm is a leading provider of innovative hearing protection solutions. Founded with a passion for preserving the sound quality of live experiences while prioritizing hearing health, Eargasm is committed to delivering premium products that combine cutting-edge technology with comfort and style.We live in a loud world, and harmful noises significantly threaten our hearing and mental health. Eargasm's mission is to provide world-class hearing protection that gives the freedom to be present and live every moment to its fullest while confidently knowing that hearing health is covered.

Jacob Kingrey

Proof PR

...