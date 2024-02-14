PEDIGREE Foundation Names 2024 Rescue Dog Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FRANKLIN, TN, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PEDIGREE Foundation announced today its 2024 Recue Dog of the Year is Finn, a Labrador Retriever adopted from Ruff Start Rescue in Princeton, MN.When Finn arrived at Ruff Start Rescue in March 2023, he was a vibrant four-year-old with very high energy. His previous owners had recognized that they were not the right fit for his energy level, and Ruff Start Rescue stepped in to help Finn find a new home.Finn was matched with a foster parent, Hannah, who quickly discovered that he LOVES squeaky toys. With help from Ruff Start Rescue, Hannah worked with Finn to build on the basic training skills he already had with additional skills, like walking on a leash.PEDIGREE Foundation provided a $15,000 grant to Ruff Start Rescue in December 2022 to support multiple facets of its Am-PUP Adoption Initiative. During his time at Ruff Start Rescue, Finn benefited multiple times from the support this initiative provided for his foster parent. For example, when he developed allergies and possible gastrointestinal issues, Ruff Start Rescue's transport program sent a shuttle to pick him up at his foster home, take him to receive veterinary care, and return him to Hannah. This process ensured that Finn received prompt care without unnecessary strain on his foster parent. Programs like this don't only help dogs – they help shelters and rescue organizations recruit and retain volunteer foster families by making fostering a process that is easy, fun and rewarding.After just over two weeks in his foster home, Finn was adopted on April 10, 2023. He now spends his days doing what he loves most – playing fetch, running and jumping in his yard, going on adventures with his family, and his favorite of all, playing with squeaky toys! He has plenty of playmates in his new home, including other dogs, cats, and children. When he's finally tired, he loves to cuddle too.“Organizations like Ruff Start Rescue are key to creating a community of support for dogs needing a home,” said Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation.“We are proud to support Ruff Start Rescue's innovative Am-PUP Adoption Initiative with a grant this year to help more dogs like Finn.” You can support organizations in your area by opening your home to fostering, adopting a pup of your own, volunteering at your local shelter or rescue, or donating to organizations like PEDIGREE Foundation.To commemorate Finn's selection as 2024 Rescue Dog of the Year, PEDIGREE Foundation has created a limited-edition plush dog in his honor to be sold at the DOGS RULE.® store throughout the year. A portion of proceeds will help dogs find loving homes through shelter and rescue grants. You can shop the Finn plush here.You can also support PEDIGREE Foundation and its ongoing mission to help dogs find loving homes by donating at .ABOUT PEDIGREE FOUNDATIONWe believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.1 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We've awarded more than 6,200 grants and more than $12 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. Since launching our Canadian grant program in 2022, we have provided $200k CAD to local shelters and rescues in need across Canada, as well as $20k CAD in Disaster Relief. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we're working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation .

