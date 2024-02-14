Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Seating For Better Posture (BKC-152)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient article of furniture to promote better back posture and keep the legs together," said an inventor, from

Winooski, Vermont, "so I invented the IMPROVED SEATING FOR BETTER POSTURE. My design prevents the user from sitting with their legs spread open while leaning forward."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved chair to promote enhanced posture. In doing so, it prevents the user from leaning or slanting. As a result, it could offer improved health and better back structure. It also could help control the amount of food the user intakes. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homes, offices, bars and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-BKC-152, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp