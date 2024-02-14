Super Processor Partners With Rectangle Health To Advance Patient Payments For Healthcare Providers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Super Processor and Rectangle Health partner to give healthcare providers cutting edge payment technology which saves them time and money

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Super Processor, a leading provider of cutting-edge payment solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Rectangle Health, a pioneer of healthcare technology. Through this collaboration, Super Processor will leverage Rectangle Health's Practice Management Bridge® platform to bring BridgeTM Payments - comprehensive, HIPAA-compliant payment technology - to healthcare providers nationwide, enhancing convenience and transparency for patients while optimizing back-office processes and generating substantial cost savings for medical offices.

Super Processor co-founder and CEO, Michael W. K. Tsang, expressed enthusiasm about the relationship, stating, "We are honored to distribute this cutting-edge solution to medical providers and partner with a company like Rectangle Health, whose technology has been trusted by thousands of providers for over three decades. BridgeTM Payments will bring ease and efficiency to medical practices' payments processes, regardless of their size and complexity. This collaboration exemplifies Super Processor's commitment to complementing our card processing platform with disruptive payment technologies to benefit the healthcare sector."

Chris Poche, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Rectangle Health, shared his perspective on the partnership, stating, "We are excited to work with Super Processor to bring our Practice Management Bridge platform to more healthcare providers. With these tools and expertise, medical offices can optimize the revenue cycle to ensure the financial, and operational, well-being of their healthcare organization."

This partnership underscores the importance of innovative medical office payment solutions, as Super Processor and Rectangle Health bring efficiency and profitability to healthcare practices nationwide.

About Super Processor

Super Processor, headquartered in the vibrant city of Las Vegas, Nevada, is a premier full-service payment processor dedicated to offering unparalleled transaction options, ensuring your company remains at the forefront of technological advancements. Our mission is to empower merchants with state-of-the-art payment technology, allowing them to operate seamlessly without encountering the common obstacles posed by many other payment processors. Our comprehensive range of services encompasses electronic credit, debit, or prepaid card transactions, extending to cutting-edge metaverse transactions.

About Rectangle Health

A leader in innovative healthcare technology for over 30 years, Rectangle Health is a trusted partner to 36,000 healthcare providers. The company's comprehensive platform, Practice Management Bridge®, streamlines daily business operations including communications and engagement, payments and reimbursements, and office compliance. Single provider offices and enterprise healthcare organizations rely on Rectangle Health's easy-to-use and scalable software to deliver a measurable increase in productivity and profitability, while improving patient experience.

John Pfisterer

Super Processor, Inc.

